Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a manhunt was underway in the West Bank for a terrorist responsible for murdering an Arab-Israeli, in a drive-by shooting attack on highway Route 465. The victim was later identified as Amar Mansour, 34-years-old, from Beit Hanina in East Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics on Sunday morning announced a man in his 30s was killed by gunfire in the West Bank area, shortly after arriving on the scene and finding an unconscious victim. It was later reported that a woman passenger was wounded and evacuated to a hospital in Ramallah.

Shortly afterwards the attack, the local Binyamin regional council head arrived on the scene, declaring that the incident was a terrorist attack. The Israeli authorities, however, had still been investigating the background and motive for the attack.

"The death of an Arab-Israeli has been determined. The terrorists' vehicle was abandoned on the spot," the Binyamin Regional Council said in a statement, adding that the IDF and police were at the scene investigating the incident.

Binyamin Regional Council spokesperson

"The head of the council Israel Gantz is there together with the staff of the security division of the council," the Binyamin statement concluded.

According to the latest information from the Israeli authorities, roadblocks were set up as part of the manhunt for terrorist. The Paramedics without Borders organization stated the wounded woman would likely be transferred to a hospital in Israel.

This is a developing story...