Israeli forces arrest 3 Palestinian suspects in West Bank shooting attack

Israeli security forces on Monday arrested three suspects in a terror attack committed a day prior on highway Route 465, in the West Bank. Amar Mansour had been shot and killed in his vehicle and a female passenger was wounded in serious condition.

“Approximately 15 hours after the attack, three suspects were arrested for involvement in the shooting attack near the British police intersection,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet security agency said in a joint statement.

The joint statement explained, “two suspects were arrested in Ramallah and another suspect was arrested in the Jilzon refugee camp, in a preliminary investigation on the ground the three linked themselves to the attack.”

According to Palestinian reports, the suspects were identified as Dr. Eyser Barghouti, an anesthesiologist from the village of Beit Rima near Ramallah; Dr. Khaled al-Haruf who was arrested in al-Bira near Ramallah; and Mourid al-Atari from the town of Atara, who works as a nurse.

The Israeli security forces described the shooting as a terror attack, according to Ynet the assumption is that it was carried on a nationalistic background, and two of the arrested men were suspected of committing the murder while the third assisted.

Mansour, 34-years-old, was an Arab-Israeli from Beit Hanina in East Jerusalem. In the passenger seat was a 42-year-old woman, she was seriously wounded by gunshots in the face and neck, and initially taken by passing vehicle to a hospital in Ramallah.

The woman was later transferred to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, where she has worked as a pharmacist for over 17 years. The hospital spokesperson described the patient’s condition as very serious, after undergoing resuscitation and blood transfusions in the trauma unit, then rushed to the brain catheterization unit to stop the bleeding.