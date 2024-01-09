IDF aerial strike hits terrorist squad during arrest raid in West Bank

Israeli security forces arrested 13 wanted persons in the West Bank, in an overnight counterterrorism operation, during which Israel Defense Forces (IDF) aerial support was required.

The IDF, the Shin Bet internal security agency and Israel Border Police operated in the West Bank areas of Tulkarm and Nablus, locating several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that were destroyed, in addition to the arrests.

In the Tulkarm refugee camp and the Noor al-Shams refugee camp, IEDs were hidden alongside and under the road, which were then destroyed once uncovered.

“During the operation, an IDF aircraft attacked a terrorist squad that fired at the forces,” the statement confirmed earlier reports.

In the West Bank city of Nablus, a wanted man was arrested and IEDs were found in the suspect’s residence. During the operation, the Israeli security forces fired at a terrorist who threw a bomb at them and the statement confirmed a hit was detected.

IDF Spokesperson

Weapons were located in the villages of Atara and Habla. In Kfar Zurif, wanted persons were arrested and suspects interrogated. An arrest was made, in Kharbatha al-Misbah, of a Hamas operative active in the terrorist organization’s al-Kotla al-Islamiyah student cell.

Since the beginning of the war, over 2,600 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley, about 1,300 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

