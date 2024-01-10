New details from the planning of the Hamas-led October 7 attack against Israel surfaced on Tuesday night, including the extent of secrecy and the process of selecting the men to lead the infiltration, Palestinian sources revealed to Asharq Al-Awsat.

The sources claimed that the attack started with only 70 men and was planned by just five, with preparations going as far back as a decade ago, though the final decision by the Hamas leaders in Gaza was made in 2021.

Israel Defense Forces

The report by the London-based Saudi-owned Asharq Al-Awsat said its Palestinian sources are close to the leadership of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the terrorist organization Hamas.

Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas chief in Gaza, and just four of his closest confidants were the planners and decision-makers, according to the sources. Among the men were his brother Muhammed Sinwar, a high-ranking official in the terror group’s military wing; Mohammed Deif, the head of Al-Qassam Brigades; another high-ranking terrorist, Ayman Nofal; and a political bureau member in charge of the group’s financial affairs, who reportedly co-founded the military wing, Rawhi Mushtaha.

As for the terrorists that were tasked with tactically carrying out the brutal attack, the sources said the individuals were selected from among “hundreds” of operatives in the Nukhba commando unit of Hamas. The men were then trained extensively over the years, with “special tests” to determine their readiness.

“The most distinguished elite members who were selected for the operation took a special oath before their leaders not to reveal any secrets about their training, and not to talk about any plans related to those training,” the Palestinian sources told Asharq Al-Awsat.

Edi Israel/Flash90

Most of the men being trained, other leaders abroad and operatives of Hamas in general were reportedly only informed of the final date and time of the attack just hours before it was meant to be carried out, up until then they were not aware of a clear and immediate plan, according to the sources.

The sources did say that some of the battalion commanders in the Gaza Strip areas were briefed beforehand on limited information related to their tasks, but most were not aware of any details, or even aware of intentions for an imminent attack. All in order to prevent a leakage of any information to Israeli intelligence.