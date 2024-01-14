Israeli security forces arrest sisters of eliminated Hamas deputy leader - Palestinian reports

Israeli security forces overnight between Saturday and Sunday arrested two sisters of eliminated Hamas deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri, according to Palestinian reports.

According to the reports, the sisters Dalal and Fatma were arrested in the West Bank city of al-Bira and the town of Arura, north of Ramallah.

There's been no official statement by Israel, though the Israeli authorities have been cracking down on increased incidents of incitement to terrorism and glorifying terror groups since the Hamas-led October 7 massacre.

An alleged Israeli drone had targeted al-Arouri, at the Hamas headquarters in Beirut, with a few hints at the incident from officials in Israel but no outright confirmation.

Hezbollah's Media Office / AFP

Deputy head at the terrorist organization's political bureau, al-Arouri was known for spearheading a "convergence of the arenas" for Hamas, which aimed to bridge the West Bank and Gaza, while expanding collaborations with Iranian proxies, particularly with Hezbollah of Lebanon, where he primarily resided.

The terrorist leader had a $5 million bounty imposed by the U.S. and spent many years in Israeli prisons, for his role in managing and financing the terror group's military operations, and later became the deputy chairman of Hamas with responsibility of commanding the West Bank operations.