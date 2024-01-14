Surveillance center and terror funding: IDF findings from raid in Jordan Valley

Israeli security forces conducted a counterterrorism operation overnight, between Saturday and Sunday, throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley. A surveillance command center and terror funding were among the findings, as well as a number of weapons.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet internal security agency, and the Israel Border Police also arrested 14 wanted persons throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley, including two sisters of the eliminated Hamas deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri.

In the village of Arura and in the city of al-Bira, near Ramallah, the two sisters of al-Aaruri were arrested after inciting terrorism against the State of Israel, according to the joint Israeli security forces statement.

In the city of Nablus, three wanted persons were arrested and materials for making explosives and a drone were confiscated. The statement added, "a suspect vehicle tried to escape from the forces was stopped and a loaded M4 weapon was found inside. The two suspects who were driving the vehicle were arrested."

IDF Spokesperson

In the villages Umm Zefa, Mazraa El Kabalia, and in the city of Hebron, various weapons and means of warfare were located, as well as terror funding, all of which was confiscated.

The statement concluded that since the war in Gaza began more than 2,650 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley, approximately 1,300 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.