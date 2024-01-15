Israeli security forces arrest 9 from Hamas student cell during raid on An-Najah University in West Bank

Israeli security forces conducted overnight, between Sunday and Monday, a counterterrorism operation throughout the West Bank, during which nine wanted persons from a Hamas student cell were arrested in the city of Nablus.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet internal security agency, and the Israel Border Policed arrested a total of 17 wanted persons in various raids, which included a demolition operation.

Follow up-to-date accounts of Israel's war on Hamas, at the i24NEWS Liveblog.

“This is as part of the effort of the IDF and the Shin Bet to thwart the activity of terrorist squads made up of students in the Hamas cells, "Haktala Islamia", which operate in universities throughout Judea and Samaria [the West Bank],” said a joint statement by the Israeli security forces.

The suspects were described as hiding at An-Najah University, in the West Bank city of Nablus. In the end, 9 wanted persons were arrested and others had been detained for questioning.

In the city of Qalqilya, the security forces said demolitions were carried out at the illegal houses of Bassem and Saleh Daoud, two senior Hamas terrorists who were responsible for shooting attacks in 2015.

In addition, five more wanted men in the village of Ezbabada were arrested and hundreds of thousands of shekels destined for terrorist activity were found.