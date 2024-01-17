A man in his 20s was killed on Wednesday as a result of a collision between a jeep he was in and a truck near the Gush Etzion area, on Route 60, in the West Bank.

An additional four people were said to have been wounded in the incident, with one in moderate condition and two others lightly wounded, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) first responders service.

While the authorities preliminarily view the collision as an accident, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and police are investigating if it was a deliberate terrorist attack.

At the time, the police closed Route 60 on both lanes and advised drivers to choose alternative routes.

This is a developing story

