IDF reserve soldier seriously wounded in West Bank counterterrorism operation

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Wednesday afternoon that a reserve soldier was seriously wounded during a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank, after coming under heavy fire and explosives.

The Israeli security forces had been operating to arrest seven wanted men in the Tulkarm refugee camp. During the activity, explosives were thrown and shots were fired. As such, the IDF directed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to strike an armed terrorist squad in the area.

The reserve soldier was wounded by gunfire during this operation, which according to the IDF announcement was still on going. Before the firefight began, dozens of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were uncovered beneath the roads.

In a separate operation in the West Bank, the security forces began mapping the houses of terrorists that carried out a stabbing and car ramming attack in Ra'anana on Monday.

IDF Spokesperson

A printing press used by the terrorist organization Hamas to print propaganda material was sealed in the Beit Anan area, and equipment was confiscated.

According to the latest statement, approximately 2,700 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley since the start of the war, over 1,300 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.