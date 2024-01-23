English
IDF neutralizes armed terror suspect in near Tulkarm, West Bank

The suspect, reportedly on a motorcycle, was engaged by IDF reservists, resulting in his elimination

Weapons confiscated by the IDF that were used by the suspected terrorist in the West Bank
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have successfully neutralized an armed suspect who had opened fire at military troops near the Einav intersection in the West Bank. 

The suspect, reportedly on a motorcycle, was engaged by IDF reservists, resulting in his elimination.

IDF forces, according to an army statement, acted swiftly after the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the military position. There were no casualties reported among the Israeli forces involved in the operation.

The scene of the attempted terrorist attack in the West BankIn accordance with Israel's 27a law

According to unconfirmed reports, the reserve IDF soldiers fired over 20 rounds at the terrorist suspect.

