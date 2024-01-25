At least one terrorist killed during Israeli arrest raid in West Bank

Israeli security forces carried out a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank overnight, Wednesday to Thursday, arresting wanted persons and destroying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted on roadways.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Israel Border Police released a statement on the operation, during which 16 suspects were arrested and one terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire.

While operating in the West Bank village of Bir al-Basha, during an attempt to arrest two men suspected of shooting attacks, the suspects opened fire and one of them was killed when the Israeli security forces returned fire. The other wanted person was arrested and the weapons confiscated.

In the Jenin refugee camp there was a big operation, with seven wanted men arrested and numerous IEDs uncovered buried in the roads and intended to harm the Israeli security forces. Terrorists also opened fire and there was an exchange of fire.

According to Israeli reports, a Palestinian prisoner released in the last hostage deal in November was arrested during the counterterrorism operation in the Jenin refugee camp.

In Nablus, two wanted persons were arrested and a 3D printer used to manufacture weapons was confiscated. While in Bethlehem and Kfar Harmela there were two other arrests.

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 2,700 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley, over 1,300 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas, according to the latest statement.