Attempted stabbing attack in Gush Etzion, West Bank - report
Terrorist said to have been shot in the knee, the situation is active but under control
Initial report on Monday indicated an attempted stabbing attack against the Israeli forces. in Gush Etzion in the West Bank.
The situation appears to be under control as the security forces have reportedly neutralized the attacker by shooting them in the knee.
This is a developing situation
