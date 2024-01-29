English
Attempted stabbing attack in Gush Etzion, West Bank - report

Terrorist said to have been shot in the knee, the situation is active but under control

Initial report on Monday indicated an attempted stabbing attack against the Israeli forces. in Gush Etzion in the West Bank.

The situation appears to be under control as the security forces have reportedly neutralized the attacker by shooting them in the knee.

This is a developing situation

