3 terrorists eliminated by Israeli special forces inside a hospital in Jenin

Combined Israeli special forces killed three wanted terrorists in the West Bank city of Jenin, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed in a joint statement.

The counterterrorism operation was led by intelligence from the Shin Bet internal security agency, along with the IDF and the Yamam special forces of the Israel Border Police.

CCTV footage, reportedly from the operation, showed the Israeli security forces disguised as doctors and nurses with silencers equipped on their guns.

The three wanted men had been hiding in the Ibn Sina hospital, which according to the IDF has seen increased activity of terrorists using the civilian infrastructure as protection while planning attacks.

Muhammad Jalamana, 27 years old, was one of the targets. He was a Hamas military operative who was a point of contact for the terror group's headquarters abroad, and was found with a gun on his body.

IDF Spokesperson

The Israeli security forces discovered Jalamana was planning a large terror attack inspired by the events of October 7, having transferred weapons and ammunition to other operatives in the area.

"Jalamana planned to carry out an attack in the immediate time frame and used the hospital as a hideout and was therefore thwarted, the security forces will continue to act against any threat that endangers the security of the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF said in the joint statement.

"This is another example of the terrorist organizations' cynical use of civilian spaces and hospitals as a shelter and human shield," the statement added.

The other targets were identified as Muhammad Azawi, a Jenin Battalion operative, and his brother Bassel Azawi, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative. Both had been involved in terrorist activities in the area.