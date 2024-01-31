'Clandestine' Israeli plan for day-after Gaza war could include Palestinian state - report

A day-after-the-war plan for the Gaza Strip which would open the door for a potential future Palestinian state, as well as a broader regional Arab normalization agreement with Israel, was being planned by “a group of businessmen” closely connected to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Maariv journalist Ben Caspit and published by The Jerusalem Post.

According to the report, this multi-stage plan was “shared with official American figures” but remained a “clandestine plan” led by the businessmen, one of whom was described as being “especially close” to the Israeli prime minister, in an approach which “typifies Netanyahu’s method” of multiple envoys on parallel missions in maintain distance and non-commitment.

The first stage was reported in JPost as a “comprehensive Israeli military government in Gaza,” which would also be tasked with overseeing the delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as being responsible for the civilian population during a “transition period.”

The next stage would transfer most control to an Arab coalition of nations that have normalized relations with Israel, as well as Saudi Arabia which was on the verge of an recognizing Israel before the war broke out and has conditioned normalization on serious steps toward a Palestinian state.

According to the report, this coalition would back the establishment of a “new Palestinian Authority” in Gaza that would be run by officials not associated with current (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas nor the terrorist organization Hamas, which will “inherit” the governance from the Israeli military, while Israel maintained a similar security arrangement as what it currently exercises in the West Bank, allowing it to conduct counter-terror operations in Gaza as required.

If the “new Palestinian Authority” succeeds and Gaza is stabilized, the next phase will task the new entity with carrying out the extensive reforms required in the current PA governing the West Bank, particularly in educational content and terror management, as well as general functionality.

Finally, with the success of all the aforementioned stages within two to four years, Israel would recognize “a delineated Palestinian state” within territories belonging to the current PA and additional land on the table for negotiation.