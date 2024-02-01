Israel, Egypt closer to agreement on border security issues - report

Negotiations between Israel and Egypt were closer to an agreement on issues relating to the border and buffer zone area, as well as tensions over operations in Rafah during the ongoing war in Gaza, according to the Israeli Army Radio.

According to the report, there was a rapprochement in talks over non-hostage-related issues, particularly toward solutions for Israel wanting to stop smuggling operations at the Philadelphi corridor buffer zone and the Egyptian fear of refugees flowing into Egypt.

(AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

The report indicated there was a commitment by Israel not to operate in the Rafah area, near the Egyptian border, before the large population was evacuated. This would alleviate Egypt’s concern of a mass exodus of Palestinians into its territory.

Army Radio said there was no decision yet on where the population of about a million Palestinians would go, but the two options were the northern Gaza Strip or the southern city of Khan Yunis. The first would require a change in directive that would allow citizens to return to the combat zone, and the second would be after the ongoing battles end.

In regards to the Philadelphi corridor buffer zone, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) won’t have a permanent physical presence there but would be allowed a “certain influence” on what happens at the border, such as through technological means that could be installed in the area.

Army Radio described one technological means as a sophisticated border wall, as part of efforts to thwart smuggling attempts through a vast tunnel network from Gaza to Egypt. The construction would be financed by an unnamed Gulf country, on condition there will be Egyptian agreement to “the entire move.”