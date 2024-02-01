A suspected car ramming attack was thwarted in the West Bank on Thursday, near the city of Hebron. The terrorists reportedly escaped while a Palestinian bystander was wounded.

Rescue Without Borders paramedics reported a car attempted to ram into Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in the area of Givat Ha'avot, and the wounded bystander was wounded during the procedure to stop the vehicle.

The IDF later confirmed a terrorist attempted to run over soldiers during a "proactive operation" near Hebron, who responded with live fire, concluding there were no casualties.

"The terrorist was hit, arrested and handed over to the security forces for investigation," the IDF said in the statement.