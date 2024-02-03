Hamas top leadership division holds up ceasefire, hostage deal - report

Internal divisions within Hamas at the top leadership roles, within and outside Gaza, were the holdup on a deal that would see a multi-phase plan for releasing hostages and a temporary ceasefire, sources familiar with the negotiations told The Wall Street Journal.

While Israel reportedly agreed to a proposal that would see an initial six-week pause in fighting and a phased release of hostages, starting from the women, children, sick and elderly civilians, up to potentially the male soldiers and men of fighting age, but in a sudden reversal it was the Hamas leadership abroad now holding up the negotiations rather than Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.

According to the WSJ report, citing officials as high as the Qatari prime minister down to anonymous officials of stated or unstated nationalities, the Hamas disagreement was just “one of an array of obstacles” facing the deal and went on to describe some of the issues.

Hamas abroad, led by its political chairman Ismail Haniyeh, reportedly wanted more concessions described as 3,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 36 civilian hostages abducted during the October 7 attack. Furthermore, such a release would be extended over four phases instead of the proposed three. Finally, the day-after plan to Gaza was also part of the demands for a deal.

Despite the October 7 attack breaking an already existing permanent ceasefire, which was held through a short round of conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad earlier in 2023, now the Hamas leadership abroad wanted a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza as part of a cessation of hostilities, though its official Ghazi Hamad previously said such attacks would occur “again and again.”

Another obstacle would be that Hamas stated it would need more time to even locate all of the hostages in Gaza, particularly those that have died, in response to Israel’s demand for a full list of hostages dead or alive, along with an assurance that all would be released in the multiphase deal, the WSJ reported.