Hamas official says ‘no deal yet’ as terror group insists on more concessions

Senior Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, held a news conference in Lebanon on Saturday night, saying there was "no deal yet" but a framework and openness to discuss, though blaming Israel for "obstinacy."

Hamas "received the proposed general framework that was discussed at the Paris Conference," Hamdan reiterated that it was being studied.

However, he emphasized that "the premise" of negotiations should be that it "will lead to a complete end" of aggression against Palestinians.

The complete list of demands were listed as the Israeli military's full withdrawal from Gaza, lifting of a blockade imposed on the enclave, reconstructing the area and providing humanitarian aid, a prisoner for hostage deal, and a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Hamdan then called on countries and people to "urgently intervene and pressure" Israel and the United States to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, contrary to reports that Hamas itself was stealing or blocking supplies from reaching civilians.

"The suspension of funding to UNRWA by some countries based on misleading and baseless Zionist allegations is an irresponsible step," Hamdan commented on European countries, the United States, Australia and others suspending contributions to the United Nations aid agency for Palestinians based on findings that the organization's employees participated in the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Hamdan returned to the main question on the existence of a deal, by saying "an explicit obstinacy spoken of by Netanyahu and his government officials" was what held up the negotiations, and not Hamas.

"What has been presented is a framework agreement which requires discussion and dialogue because all its details are not available. Therefore, how can one talk about a deal?" he concluded.