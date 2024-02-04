Hamas returning to Gaza areas following IDF withdrawals

Hamas reorganized its presence in areas of Gaza from which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) withdrew its forces, the Associated Press (AP) news agency reported on the weekend, citing an official and eyewitnesses on the ground.

According to these witnesses, the activity of Hamas members was concentrated around the government offices and Shifa hospital. In addition, partial salaries were being paid to employees of the de-facto regime.

Uniformed and plainclothes agents have been deployed near the police headquarters and other government offices, as well as Shifa Hospital, four residents told the AP, but noted that IDF air strikes had already targeted the makeshift offices.

"In recent days, Israeli forces have resumed their attacks in the western and northwestern parts of Gaza City, including in areas where [Hamas] salaries were being distributed," the sources said.

A makeshift office was set up to distribute $200 payments to various government employees, an eyewitness told AP, particularly the police and other Hamas municipal workers in the area.

"The return of the police marks an attempt to restore order to the devastated city after the withdrawal of Israeli forces from northern Gaza last month," a Hamas official told AP.

According to the official, Hamas leadership issued instructions to restore order in parts of the north where Israeli forces had withdrawn, particularly to prevent looting of abandoned stores and homes of residents who followed Israeli evacuation orders by heading to the southern Gaza Strip.