Israeli security forces arrest 33 suspects across West Bank

Israeli security forces on Monday reported arresting 33 people in the overnight raid across the West Bank.

Since October 7, over 3,000 wanted persons have been arrested, with over 1,350 associated with Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a joint statement with the Shin Bet security agency.

According to the statement, Israeli forces operated in the refugee camp in Nablus where they arrested a suspect of shooting at the security forces and in Beit Ummar northwest of Hebron. The forces claimed confiscating a bag with dozens of ready-to-use Molotov cocktails.

In Hebron, five were arrested, with "terrorist funds" confiscated. Eight more suspects were arrested in Tulkarm.

The IDF reported no casualties occurring during the raid.

Earlier on Tuesday, combined Israeli special forces reported killing three wanted terrorists inside the Jenin Hospital.

