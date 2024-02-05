Preliminary report: Attempted stabbing attack in Ma'ale Adumim, suspect neutralized
Israel Police spokesperson says a terrorist drew a knife on Israeli forces in the West Bank but was stopped with accurate fire and no other casualties
Matthias Inbari24NEWS Defense Correspondent | @MatthiasInbar
2 min read
Israel Police confirmed a preliminary report of a terrorist attempting to attack Israeli security forces with a knife in the West Bank, and was neutralized.
The incident occurred during a regular security operation in the village of Al 'Eizariya, near Ma'ale Adumim in the West Bank. The suspect was being inspected and pulled out a knife and tried to stab the Israeli security forces.
A spokesperson later confirmed that the terrorist was killed by an Israel Border Police officer, providing a photograph of the knife at the scene.
The statement concluded that there were no other casualties.
