Preliminary report: Attempted stabbing attack in Ma'ale Adumim, suspect neutralized

Israel Police spokesperson says a terrorist drew a knife on Israeli forces in the West Bank but was stopped with accurate fire and no other casualties

Matthias Inbari24NEWS Defense Correspondent | @MatthiasInbar
2 min read
Scene of the attack near Ma'ale Adumim in the West Bank.
Scene of the attack near Ma'ale Adumim in the West Bank.Clause 27a of the Israeli copyright law

Israel Police confirmed a preliminary report of a terrorist attempting to attack Israeli security forces with a knife in the West Bank, and was neutralized.

The incident occurred during a regular security operation in the village of Al 'Eizariya, near Ma'ale Adumim in the West Bank. The suspect was being inspected and pulled out a knife and tried to stab the Israeli security forces.

Israel Police Spokesperson
Knife of a terrorist that attempted to attack Israeli security forces.Israel Police Spokesperson

A spokesperson later confirmed that the terrorist was killed by an Israel Border Police officer, providing a photograph of the knife at the scene.

The statement concluded that there were no other casualties.

This article received 0 comments