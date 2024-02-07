Israeli security forces arrest 21 in West Bank raid, locating explosives warehouse

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson stated 21 wanted persons were arrested overnight, between Tuesday to Wednesday, in a counterterrorism operation in the West bank.

The Israel Border Police and IDF were guided by intelligence from the Shin Bet internal security agency. During one of the activities a warehouse containing a large amount of materials for making explosives charges was located in Qalqilya.

At the Qalqilya operation, the Israeli security forces also confiscated weapons and destroyed two ready-made explosive charges, in addition to arresting two wanted persons.

During the operation in Jenin, the Israeli security forces were met with heavy fire and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted in advance. Shafts with explosives were uncovered and seven wanted persons were arrested.

In three other villages, wanted persons were arrested and located weapons were confiscated.

Since the war began over 3,050 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank and Jordan valley, with about 1,350 of whom being associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

