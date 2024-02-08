Israel to cut raids, checkpoints in West Bank ahead of Ramadan - report

Senior Israeli security officials on Tuesday held a covert meeting with their counterparts from the Palestinian Authority (PA) in Tel Aviv, discussing efforts to calm potential tensions in the West Bank ahead of Ramadan, The Times of Israel (TOI) reported citing an Israeli official and a senior diplomat familiar with the matter.

The list of the sit-down attendees included the National Security Council chairman Tzachi Hanegbi, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) head Ghassan Alian on the Israeli side and intel chief Majed Faraj and Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh on the PA side.

Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90

The Israeli officials reportedly promised several steps to address the security situation that tends to escalate during the month of Ramadan that will be observed from March 10 until April 9 this year. According to the report, the measures include reducing the number of checkpoints as well as lowering the number arrest raids across the West Bank.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Israeli security services have arrested over 3,050 wanted persons throughout the West Bank, with about 1,350 of whom being associated with tHamas.

Israel is also said to allow "a subset of several thousand workers above the age of 45 to return to their jobs in Israel." Currently, roughly 150,000 West Bank Palestinian workers are banned from returning to Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Additionally, a number of Palestinian cities are to reopen to Arab Israelis, the two sources told TOI.

Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

Israeli security officials also indicated that "Jerusalem would be willing to offer more flexibility on the issue" of tax revenue, said the report. Israel has been withholding 275 million shekels ($75 million) in tax revenues that it collects on Ramallah’s behalf that the PA normally uses to pay services and employees in the Gaza Strip.

