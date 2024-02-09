Israeli security forces arrest 12 in West Bank raid

Israeli security services on Friday reported arresting 12 wanted persons during raids across the West Bank. Operations took place in Tulkarm, Jenin and the villages of El Muayir, Sinjil, Beit Ur al Fuka, Beit Ur al-Tahta.

Overall, since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, Israeli security forces have arrested over 3,050 wanted persons. More than 1,350 of those individuals are suspected by Israeli authorities to be associated with Hamas.

Four people were arrested in the overnight raid in the Tulkarm refugee camp, two more - in the area of the Beit Ur al Fuka and Beit Ur al-Tahta villages and Jericho.

Meanwhile, in El Muayir, three were arrested over involvement in terrorism. In Sinjil, three more wanted persons were arrested and discovered "terrorist funds" confiscated.

A report by The Times of Israel suggested that senior Israeli security officials earlier on Tuesday held a covert meeting with their counterparts from the Palestinian Authority (PA) in Tel Aviv, discussing efforts to calm potential tensions in the West Bank ahead of Ramadan.

Namely, Israel reportedly promised to decrease the number of raids ahead of the holy month observed by Muslims from March 9 until April 10 this year.

