The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Sunday, condemning statements made by 'high level Israeli officials' pertaining to future IDF operations inside Rafah.

The Ministry highlighted that such an action would lead to exasperating 'the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

Egypt's rejection of Israel's intentions is grounded in concerns over the exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis already gripping the Gaza Strip. With Rafah currently serving as a refuge for approximately 1.4 million displaced Palestinians, any military operation targeting the city would risk further worsening the dire conditions faced by its inhabitants.

(AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

The statement underscores the necessity of concerted international and regional efforts to safeguard Rafah from potential targeting.

Egypt contends that any aggression against Rafah would not only endanger the lives of its residents but also "contribute to the broader Israeli policy of hindering humanitarian aid and perpetuating the displacement of the Palestinian people."

Furthermore, Egypt emphasizes the violation of international law, including international humanitarian law and relevant United Nations resolutions, should Israel proceed with its military plans in Rafah. The Egyptian government pledges to continue its diplomatic engagements with various stakeholders to secure an immediate ceasefire, implement truce agreements, and facilitate the exchange of prisoners and detainees.