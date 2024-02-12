West, Arab allies view PA's Abbas as obstacle in post-war Gaza plan - report

Mahmous Abbas's insistence on staying in power is "snarling" Arab and Western nations' plans for post-war Gaza, he is regarded more as a "dead weight," said The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Sunday. 88-year-old President of the Palestinian Authority (PA) is said to be an obstacle on the way of reformed PA that many parties view necessary to make the body eligible to govern Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war ends.

The report claimed that while in public, the United States says that a revitalized PA should govern both the West Bank and Gaza and "that Abbas’s office has ideas for changes that are a 'step in the right direction,' in private, Western and Arab officials say revitalization means removing Abbas as president or at least draining his powers."

According to the report, among those mentioned as potential successors are a former PA prime minister, Salam Fayyad; the exiled former Gaza security chief Mohammed Dahlan; and Marwan Barghouti, a popular Palestinian leader jailed since 2002 and serving multiple life sentences.

WSJ reached out to Fayyad and Dahlan. "Fayyad said he had heard that some in the U.S. government would support his appointment but that he hasn’t been approached."

"Dahlan, who has been described by U.S. officials as a key player in Gaza’s future, said he doesn’t want to lead in Gaza but would seek for the party he founded to run in the next Palestinian election. 'I am not looking for a job,' Dahlan said in an interview," said the report.

Meanwhile, Abbas on Sunday appointed two new security officials as part of an overhaul to his government. Arab officials cited by the report say the PA President is expected to travel to Doha in Qatar this week to present his plan for the reconstruction of Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war ends.

