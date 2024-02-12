West Bank settler population surges by nearly 3 percent in 2023 - report

According to recent government data, the population of Israeli settlers in the West Bank witnessed a significant increase of nearly 3 percent throughout 2023, as outlined in a new report released by the pro-settler organization WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com.

The report, unveiled on Sunday, indicated that the settler population surpassed 517,000 individuals as of December 31, up from 502,991 recorded the previous year. Over the past five years, the settler population has surged by more than 15 percent, marking a notable expansion of settlements within the region.

Highlighting the implications of this growth trajectory, the report anticipated an "accelerated growth" pattern in the forthcoming years.

It attributed this trend partly to the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which catalyzed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, leading to a shift in perspectives among Israelis regarding settlement activities.

The capture of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War has remained a contentious issue, with Palestinians advocating for these territories to constitute an independent state. However, the international community largely condemns Israeli settlements, viewing them as illegal and detrimental to peace efforts.

While Israel asserts that the West Bank's status should be determined through negotiations, the Biden administration has recently sanctioned four settlers for engaging in violence against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank.

The report projected that if the current growth trend persists, the settler population in the West Bank is poised to exceed 600,000 before the year 2030.

Notably, the report did not include population figures for East Jerusalem, where over 200,000 Israelis reside in neighborhoods deemed by Israel as part of its capital. Conversely, the international community regards these areas as settlements.

Meanwhile, Israel's government, led predominantly by settler proponents, has faced scrutiny for its accelerated approval of housing plans in East Jerusalem amid escalating tensions in the region. Israeli watchdog group Terrestrial Jerusalem highlighted the rapid pace of approval processes, describing them as "frenetic."