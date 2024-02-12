Israeli troops foil overnight knife attack in Husan, West Bank

The Israeli security services on Monday reported arresting 17 wanted persons across the West Bank. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are also said to have started a counter terrorist operation in Al-Ram, with many suspects being "interrogated."

In the village of Tell, Nablus Governorate, Israeli special forces arrested seven people and confiscated military equipment.

Additionally, during the overnight raid in Bethany, Israeli troops arrested a wanted man and confiscated an M16 rifle.

Israeli troops are stated to have thwarted an attempted stabbing attack in Husan. According to the report, a terrorist tried to stab an IDF soldier who "neutralized" the attacker. No other casualties were stated.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Israeli security forces have arrested over 3,080 wanted persons across the West Bank. More than 1,350 are stated to have direct links to Hamas.

