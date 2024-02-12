UK follows U.S. in imposing sanctions on 4 Israelis in West Bank

The United Kingdom has followed the footsteps of the United States by imposing sanctions on four Israeli citizens in the West Bank.

The sanctions come in response to what the UK describes as "acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank."

The individuals targeted by the sanctions, which include asset freezes, travel restrictions, and visa bans, are Moshe Sharvit, Yanon Levy, Zvi Bar Yosef, and Eli Pederman.

This action from Britain comes after reports surfaced that the U.S. is considering sanctions against Israeli military members and politicians for their alleged failures in curbing settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Israeli media reported that the U.S. could impose sanctions on soldiers, officers, lawmakers, and ministers.

Flash90

According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (Kan), the Israeli foreign affairs ministry received a memorandum indicating that Washington was preparing to take such measures. Israel has been urged to provide a satisfactory explanation for reports of human rights violations in the West Bank within 60 days.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

The Biden administration has repeatedly warned Israel about increasing violence against Palestinians in the West Bank by extremist Jewish Israeli settlers. After apparent inaction, the U.S. recently sanctioned four Israelis accused of involvement in violence in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The recent U.S. sanctions against the four Israelis were issued through an executive order, reflecting growing public disapproval of the U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza. President Biden criticized Israel's military campaign in Gaza, describing it as "over the top" and urging it to cease.

Mael Benoliel /i24NEWS

In addition to the U.S., other Western allies of Israel have cautioned against the storming of Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip, fearing a high death toll.