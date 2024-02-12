More than 4,000 lawyers call for dismissal of UN special rapporteur to Palestinian territories

The Internation Legal Forum, a group comprisnig more than 4,000 lawyers, is calling for the dismissal of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Albanese "justifying the massacre, rape, torture and kidnapping of Israelis, including women and children" was "abhorrent, unacceptable and inexcusable."

Last week, Albanese responded to a post on X by French President Emmanuel Macron last week that called the October 7 massacre the worst antisemitic incident of the past century.

"The 'worst antisemitic massacre of our century?' No, Mr President," she wrote on X. "The victims of 7/10 were killed not because of their Judaism, but in response to Israel’s oppression."

This is "patently false," the letter said, noting that Guterres himself stated that there is "no justification" for the massacre of October 7. "Yet here is an official, acting on behalf of the United Nations, seeking to do precisely that."

"Enough is enough, Mr Secretary-General," it concluded. "We call on you to ensure that the UN lives up to its own rules and standards, and to send a clear message that antisemitism and endorsement of violence will not be tolerated at the United Nations, by dismissing Ms. Albanese and abolishing her position entirely."