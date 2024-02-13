Israeli security forces respond to car ramming attack in West Bank

A terrorist attempted a car ramming attack against an Israeli security forces unit in the West Bank area of Gush Etzion, a civilian ended being hit by the Palestinian driver but did not require medical treatment.

The Israeli security forces chased the Palestinian terrorist who fled and was later arrested near the Elazar junction. There were no other casualties.

Initial reports indicated it was separate incidents at the Gush Etzion area and the nearby Elazar junction, but a later statement clarified it was the same car ramming attack and ensuing chase.

"IDF soldiers pursued the terrorist, and opened fire toward him. The terrorist was apprehended and transferred to security forces for further questioning," the Israeli military (IDF) said in a statement, adding "The soldiers searched the terrorist's vehicle and located a knife."

There's been an uptick of security incidents and terror attacks since the Hamas-led October 7 attack, and the following war in Gaza.

