Israel on Tuesday arrested Omar Fayed, a leader of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Jenin area of the West Bank, and two Israelis were wounded during the operation.

The senior Palestinian terrorist was responsible for military infrastructure in the area, having been involved in a number of shooting attacks against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and had planned to carry out additional attacks, according to a joint statement by the Israeli security forces.

Israel Border Police's special undercover unit led the arrest raid operation alongside IDF reserve soldiers and intelligence from the Shin Bet internal security agency, who during the activity identified a gunman in the area and fired at him.

The statement concluded "Two fighters were slightly injured by shrapnel and were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. Their families have been informed.

