Hamas greenlights Abbas' proposal for new Palestinian government - report

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has secured approval from Hamas for the establishment of a new technocratic government, according to Sky News Arabic.

This breakthrough came after Abbas presented a proposal to Qatar's Emir Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani during his recent visit to Doha.

The proposal outlines plans for the formation of a new technocrat government, aiming to address various issues, including the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. Hamas officials, speaking to Al-Sharq, expressed their willingness to cooperate with the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Gaza's reconstruction. However, they emphasized the need for mutual understanding, particularly regarding the composition of the new government and the oversight body responsible for reconstruction efforts.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

While previously Hamas would rarely align politics with the PA, this approval from Hamas signals a new willingness to collaborate with PA President Abbas. The specifics of the proposed technocratic government are yet to be published or finalized.

AP Photo/Adel Hana

The role of Qatar in facilitating communication between Abbas and Hamas has been crucial in reaching this agreement. Qatar has long played a key diplomatic role in the region and has previously mediated between rival Palestinian factions.