Former Gaza security chief Dahlan emerges as potential successor to PA presidency - report

Mohammed Dahlan's name has emerged prominently as a potential successor to the presidency of the Palestinian Authority, despite his denial of seeking power.

Dahlan, a former head of security services in Gaza, currently resides in Abu Dhabi, where he works as a special advisor to Ruler Mohammed bin Zayed.

In an interview with The New York Times, Dahlan emphasized his commitment to assisting the Palestinian people and facilitating communication with the international community, while denying any interest in holding political office in the West Bank or Gaza.

Recent reports suggest that Dahlan's influence has grown within the Hamas sector due to his financial donations and aid packages, particularly during the recent conflict in Gaza. However, there are rumors that a significant portion of this aid may be directed to Hamas.

Despite his denial of seeking to replace Mahmoud Abbas, senior officials in the United States, Europe, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, and even Saudi Arabia reportedly view Dahlan as a potential successor. His knowledge of the region and relationships with key players make him a formidable candidate.

While Dahlan has attempted to engage Hamas in discussions about forming a new political force in Gaza, he maintains that he is not positioning himself as an alternative to Mahmoud Abbas. However, tensions between Dahlan and Abbas have led to Dahlan's expulsion from the Palestine Liberation Organization and restricted his return to the West Bank.

Despite his past reputation as a potential partner for Israel, Dahlan's recent statements indicate a shift away from alignment with Israeli interests. He has advocated for Hamas to relinquish its leadership in Gaza but remains focused on his commitment to serving the Palestinian people and fostering international connections.