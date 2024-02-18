U.S. looking to prop up Palestinian Authority financially to prepare for post-war Gaza rule - report

A reformed PA is reportedly central to the Biden administration's vision for post-war Gaza, but Ramallah says it may run out of money by month's end

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands in the city of Bethlehem in the West Bank, on Friday 15 July 2022.
Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands in the city of Bethlehem in the West Bank, on Friday 15 July 2022.AP Photo/Evan Vucci

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is looking for solutions to financially support the Palestinian Authority (PA), the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

The report came amid warnings from officials in Ramallah that the PA was on the verge of running out of money, which could jeopardize its ability to govern the Gaza Strip once Israel's war against Hamas is over, part of a day-after scenario raised by the United States and others.

U.S. reduction in aid and the suspension of Israeli tax revenues after the Hamas-led October 7 attack has put the PA "on the verge of financial collapse" as soon as the end of February, a senior Palestinian official told the Wall Street Journal.

Although often criticized on issues such as corruption, the PA was described by one U.S. official as "an essential partner and we must support it. We also encourage it a lot to reform and we help it do that,” adding that "if the Palestinian Authority collapses for any reason, it's a catastrophe for security, for the Palestinians, for the Israelis and for the whole region.”

AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
The anti-riot police are on guard while the Palestinians are protesting against the visit of the American Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his meeting with the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in the West Bank, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

The Biden administration would first need to get around a law that prevents it from contributing directly to the PA, due to Ramallah’s pay-for-slay policy which provides stipends for terrorists and their families.

AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, Pool
Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, right meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, Pool

Palestinian officials are increasingly warninh that the PA could run out of money to pay salaries and provide essential government services as early as the end of February, U.S. officials told WSJ.

The sources also said that without increased revenue, the PA would be unable to maintain its current duties in the West Bank, let alone take on a larger role in Gaza.

According to the WSJ report, the Biden administration is urging its allies to give more funding to the PA in order for the authority to continue operating and paying salaries.

The United States believes a revitalized Palestinian Authority to be the best, if not only, option for what it describes as "the day-after" scenario in Gaza. However, the financial situation would reportedly limit its ability to implement reforms deemed necessary for such a plan to be carried out.

In addition to the pay-for-slay policy, the PA has been routinely accused of corruption and links with extremists, while greatly relying on aid from the United States and Europe, as well as tax revenue from Palestinians working in Israel.

