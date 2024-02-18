U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is looking for solutions to financially support the Palestinian Authority (PA), the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

The report came amid warnings from officials in Ramallah that the PA was on the verge of running out of money, which could jeopardize its ability to govern the Gaza Strip once Israel's war against Hamas is over, part of a day-after scenario raised by the United States and others.

U.S. reduction in aid and the suspension of Israeli tax revenues after the Hamas-led October 7 attack has put the PA "on the verge of financial collapse" as soon as the end of February, a senior Palestinian official told the Wall Street Journal.

Although often criticized on issues such as corruption, the PA was described by one U.S. official as "an essential partner and we must support it. We also encourage it a lot to reform and we help it do that,” adding that "if the Palestinian Authority collapses for any reason, it's a catastrophe for security, for the Palestinians, for the Israelis and for the whole region.”

The Biden administration would first need to get around a law that prevents it from contributing directly to the PA, due to Ramallah’s pay-for-slay policy which provides stipends for terrorists and their families.

Palestinian officials are increasingly warninh that the PA could run out of money to pay salaries and provide essential government services as early as the end of February, U.S. officials told WSJ.

The sources also said that without increased revenue, the PA would be unable to maintain its current duties in the West Bank, let alone take on a larger role in Gaza.

According to the WSJ report, the Biden administration is urging its allies to give more funding to the PA in order for the authority to continue operating and paying salaries.

The United States believes a revitalized Palestinian Authority to be the best, if not only, option for what it describes as "the day-after" scenario in Gaza. However, the financial situation would reportedly limit its ability to implement reforms deemed necessary for such a plan to be carried out.

In addition to the pay-for-slay policy, the PA has been routinely accused of corruption and links with extremists, while greatly relying on aid from the United States and Europe, as well as tax revenue from Palestinians working in Israel.