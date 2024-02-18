Palestinian Authority signals readiness for unity talks with Hamas

In a bid to foster unity among Palestinian factions, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has indicated a willingness to engage in discussions with the Hamas terror group.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Shtayyeh revealed that talks, possibly slated for February 26 in Moscow, could provide a platform for reconciliation efforts.

"We are prepared to engage. If Hamas is willing to join us, that's positive. We need Palestinian unity," asserted Shtayyeh. However, he emphasized that certain conditions must be met by Hamas for any collaboration to materialize.

Addressing concerns regarding potential collaboration with Hamas, particularly in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, Shtayyeh urged observers to shift their focus away from past conflicts.

"One should not continue focusing on October 7," he urged.

AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed

In response to inquiries about reforms within the Palestinian Authority, Shtayyeh redirected attention to the overarching Palestinian goal of ending the "occupation."

He also reaffirmed that President Mahmoud Abbas would not be relinquishing power to a deputy.