Senior Hamas leader says operations like October 7 will 'guarantee a potential deal'

Senior Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, spoke to Iran’s state-owned PressTV about a potential deal for a ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage release negotiations. Similar to other leaders from the terrorist organization, he called for more “resistance” like the “Al-Aqsa Flood” massacre on October 7.

Hamdan reiterated that the lack of a deal was due to Israelis not being “committed to their agreements and promises,” despite the previous ceasefire reached for the release of hostages being broken by Hamas, as well as a long-term truce before the attack on October 7.

“Palestinians' resistance against the Israeli occupation is the real guarantee for a potential deal, like the one that was achieved during the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” Hamdan told PressTV, referring to the Hamas-led massacre on October 7 which killed over 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and abducted 253 as hostages.

During the “Al-Aqsa Flood,” women and children were brutally murdered point-blank at the hands of terrorists. Women’s rights groups, including the UN Women, condemned “numerous accounts of gender-based atrocities and sexual violence.”

Nevertheless, the senior Hamas leader said “the operation made Israel and the U.S. realize that the axis of resistance is able to exert pressure.”

Hamdan concluded that the example of October 7 and further resistance, “will be able to support a movement in Gaza and change the political equation in favor of the resistance front.”