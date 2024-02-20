Humanitarian aid returns to northern Gaza

After a hiatus of nearly three weeks due to violence and internal strife, humanitarian aid has resumed its flow into the northern Gaza Strip, eliciting scenes of both desperation and disorder among residents.

According to several Palestinian sources, trucks laden with essential supplies recently reached the al-Rashid area, marking the first significant delivery of aid to the region in weeks.

Thousands of residents, grappling with dire shortages, hastily gathered to collect bags of flour and other necessities for their families, underscoring the acute need for assistance in the conflict-ridden enclave.

However, the distribution of aid unfolded amidst an atmosphere of heightened tensions and disorder. Disturbing videos circulated on social media depicted chaotic scenes in Gaza City, with residents scrambling for aid amid reports of gunshots, fostering an atmosphere of panic and fear.

Ahmad Khateib/Flash90

Simultaneously, messages purportedly attributed to the Israeli army were broadcast in the Gaza Strip, soliciting information on the whereabouts of hostages in exchange for financial rewards. This development underscores the multifaceted challenges facing Gaza's beleaguered populace, as they navigate not only the ravages of conflict but also the specter of internal strife and exploitation.

Since the onset of the conflict with Hamas, over 175,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, encompassing food, medical supplies, water, and shelter materials, have been delivered to Gaza. However, recent videos from the region have laid bare the grim reality of aid distribution, with clashes erupting and even involving members of Hamas. In one particularly alarming instance, an armed individual was spotted atop a truck carrying aid in Rafah, highlighting the volatile nature of the situation.

Atia Mohammed/Flash90

Further exacerbating the chaos, reports emerged of Gazans resorting to looting aid distribution centers operated by the United Nations in the southern part of the enclave. These troubling incidents underscore the desperate circumstances facing Gaza's residents, as they grapple with the harsh realities of protracted conflict and humanitarian crisis.