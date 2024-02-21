“Go away Sinwar!” Rare protests erupt in Gaza against Hamas leaders

Demonstrations in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, the terrorist organization de-facto ruling the area, increased in recent days with protests in Rafah and Jabaliya, with videos voicing opposition even being shown on Palestinian media channels.

"Ya Sinwar, ya Haniya - the people are the victims. Hamas will be overthrown! Hamas will be overthrown!" Gazans could be heard chanting in Jabaliya at a demonstration against Hamas’s political bureau chairman, Ismail Haniyeh, and the terror group’s leader in Gaza, Yahyeh Sinwar.

Down south, Gazans could be heard chanting in Rafah at a demonstration that included another senior Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, who resides in Lebanon, as well as Haniyeh, "Hear, hear, Hamdan, come out of Lebanon!"

Following up on the Palestinian reports, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee reposted the videos and captioned that the Gazan people know the cause of the tragedy.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1760259466447003880 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Sinwar, tell Haniyeh that the people are the victims. Go go, Sinwar,” was the first caption, followed by

“Listen, listen, Haniyeh… get out of Turkey,” and next, “Listen, listen, Hamdan... get out of Lebanon.”

"The residents of Gaza know the cause of the tragedy in the Gaza Strip and the results of the flood of destruction and terror brought by Sinwar and his gang,” Adraee concluded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1760205925569229222 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

These were not the first demonstrations against Hamas, starting in recent months with residents across the the Gaza Strip taking to the streets, often reposted in social media.

On top of causing the war on October 7, the terrorist organization Hamas has also been caught preventing or outright violently stealing humanitarian aid from civilians in Gaza.