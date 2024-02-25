Palestinian government faces imminent resignation and replacement - report

The Palestinian Authority (PA) government led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh is on the brink of resigning, paving the way for the formation of a new technocratic administration within days, Palestinian media report.

According to early reports from Sky News Arabic on Sunday, sources within the Palestinian leadership suggest that Prime Minister Shtayyeh's government could step down within the next two days.

The move is anticipated to facilitate the establishment of a new professional technocratic government by the end of the week.

These developments come against the backdrop of recent approvals from Hamas for the creation of a technocratic government tasked with the reconstruction of Gaza and the restoration of security in the region following the Israel-Hamas war.

Reports indicate that Hamas has signaled its willingness to support the formation of such a government, which would operate independently of any Palestinian political faction. Instead, the new administration would be led by non-partisan professionals during an initial transitional period until elections can be organized.

Furthermore, indications have emerged suggesting Hamas's willingness to join the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), provided that the eventual outcome aligns with the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

These rumors stem from discussions held by Hamas representatives in Cairo two months ago, focusing on post-war reconstruction efforts in Gaza. Talks centered on the formation of Palestinian committees to revitalize the PLO, sideline Mahmoud Abbas from Palestinian politics, and usher in a government comprised of technocrats in the PA.

In parallel, reports from The Washington Post suggest that the United States and other Arab states are drafting a plan to establish a Palestinian state.

However, Israel has historically resisted the notion of a unilateral Palestinian state. In a recent parliamentary vote, an overwhelming majority of Members of the Knesset (MKs) rejected the recognition of such a state.