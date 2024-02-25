Direct humanitarian aid to north Gaza approved by Israeli War Cabinet

The Israeli war cabinet has given approval for the direct transfer of humanitarian aid to northern Gaza, with operations expected to commence in the coming days.

According to a report by Channel 12, trucks carrying essential supplies will begin their journey to the war-torn enclave starting tomorrow or in the next few days.

The aid will be transferred directly to northern Gaza via the Kerem Shalom Crossing, located on the southern end of the Strip and shared border with Egypt. This decision follows the approval by the Israeli war cabinet in a meeting held last night.

The move comes amid mounting concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, with aid agencies warning of unprecedented levels of desperation and the looming threat of famine. The approval for direct aid delivery signifies a concerted effort by Israel to address the urgent needs of the population in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the ongoing conflict.

Israel has defended its efforts in facilitating aid into Gaza, highlighting that nearly 14,000 trucks carrying relief supplies have entered the territory since the start of the war. However, Israeli authorities have also criticized humanitarian organizations operating within Gaza for purportedly failing to keep up with the pace of aid distribution. They claim that hundreds of trucks filled with aid remain idle on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing.