Palestinian Prime Minister submits resignation of his government to President Abbas

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced the resignation of his government and placed it at the disposal of President Mahmoud Abbas.

"The next stage requires the Authority’s management of all Palestinian territories," the Shtayyeh said, referring to the Gaza Strip.

"I see that the next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political arrangements," the former PA prime minister added.

"We will remain in confrontation with Israel until the Palestinian state is established," he continued.

According to previous reports, the resignation of Shtayyeh's government will pave the way for the formation of a new technocratic administration, as part of revitalizing and reforming the PA toward a possible management of Gaza after the war.

Reports indicate that the terrorist organization Hamas also signaled its willingness to support such a government to operate independently of any Palestinian faction, which would be led by non-partisan professionals in an initial transitional period backed by international supporters, until elections would be held.