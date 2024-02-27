The terrorist organization Hamas released a statement on Monday, criticizing European leaders for not doing enough to reject "Zionist aggression" and that it does not "absolve them" from the responsibility of preventing an attack on southern Gaza.

"The statements of the leaders of European countries in their rejection of the Zionist aggression against the city of Rafah, the most recent of which is the statement of German Chancellor Schulz, in which he expressed his categorical rejection of the attack on Rafah, are welcome statements," said the Hamas statement.

Hamas called "on European countries, and the European Union in particular, to take practical and serious positions to prevent the Nazi entity from continuing its criminal war against our people."

It concluded by distorting the International Court of Justice preliminary measures, which did not call for a ceasefire but only improved humanitarian conditions and measures to prevent acts or incitement, to preserve evidence and provide a report of government acts taken.

(AP Photo/Patrick Post)

Nevertheless, Hamas claimed the ICJ called on Israel to "to stop the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people," on the same day the Israeli government reportedly handed the court the report as requested.

A growing number of countries have expressed their concern about the planned Israeli military operation in Gaza's southernmost city which is now home to over one million displaced people. "[Hamas does] not absolve them of their responsibilities in preventing the criminal attack on Rafah, to which nearly a million and a half people are displaced," the terrorist organization said.

Israeli leaders have said the goal of the ground maneuver is to secure the hostages believed to be in the area, and eliminate the last remaining Hamas battalions.

According to latest reports, top Israeli security officials traveled to Cairo for talks on the military offensive in Rafah that would take place next to the Egyptian border. Cairo has primarily been concerned with the possibility that thousands of Palestinians would flee the warzone into its territory.