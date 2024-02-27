IDF: Senior PIJ terrorist killed in West Bank, soldier wounded and 14 others arrested

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the elimination of Ahmed Darjama, a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist, and a soldier was slightly wounded during a West Bank counterterrorism operation in the Tubas area.

According to earlier Palestinian reports, Darjama and two other terrorists were eliminated by the Israeli security forces. He was considered the commander of the Tubas Battalion.

The IDF's Duvdevan special forces unit operated with intelligence guidance from the Shin Bet internal security agency, in order to carry out the operation against the senior PIJ operative. The wounded soldier was transferred to a hospital and his family was notified.

Darjama was described as having carried out shooting and bomb attacks against the Israeli security forces. During the operation, two other terrorists were killed and an observation post was located.

IDF Spokesperson

Meanwhile, the Israeli security forces operated throughout the West Bank as part of counterterrorism operations in order to arrest 14 wanted persons. In Nablus, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a Carlo-type rifle were located and confiscated, as well as three wanted persons being arrested.

In Hebron, five wanted persons were arrested. In Yata, another man was arrested and military equipment and inciting material were located.

