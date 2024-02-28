Representatives of Hamas and Fatah are set to meet in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the formation of a unified government and the crucial task of rebuilding Gaza, according to reports from Russia's RIA Novosti state news agency, citing the Palestinian ambassador there.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has confirmed the planned meeting.

The talks come amidst a backdrop of political reshuffling within the Palestinian Authority, with Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announcing his government's resignation on Monday. Shtayyeh's move is seen as a strategic step towards fostering broader consensus among Palestinians regarding political arrangements, particularly amid Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

In his announcement, Shtayyeh emphasized the need for the Palestinian Authority to assume a more comprehensive role in governing all Palestinian territories, including Gaza. He underscored the necessity of new governmental and political arrangements to navigate the challenges of the post-war period effectively.

"We will remain in confrontation with Israel until the Palestinian state is established," Shtayyeh reiterated.

AP Photo/Nasser Nasser

Reports suggest that the resignation of Shtayyeh's government is expected to pave the way for the establishment of a new technocratic administration. This transitional government is envisioned to be comprised of non-partisan professionals and would oversee Gaza's management in the aftermath of the conflict.

Moreover, indications from Hamas suggest a willingness to support the formation of such a government, one that operates independently of any specific Palestinian faction. This interim arrangement, backed by international stakeholders, aims to facilitate the reconstruction efforts in Gaza and pave the way for future elections.