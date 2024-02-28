Gazans rally against soaring prices, ignite tires in Rafah protest

Amidst the challenges plaguing Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war, residents of the southern city of Rafah took to the streets on Wednesday in a protest against the crippling rise in prices.

With tires ablaze, the demonstration painted a stark picture of the economic turmoil gripping the enclave, where basic necessities have become increasingly out of reach for ordinary citizens.

Frustration and anger echoed through the crowd as Gazans voiced their grievances against the surging costs of living.

"Did they bring us from Gaza [City] to here to provide us with food and drink, or to kill us?" questioned one protester.

The absence of local government officials at the protest underscored a sense of abandonment among the populace, as they grapple with the realities of daily life in Gaza.

The protest in Rafah comes at a time of escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with the United Nations warning of a looming famine threatening the lives of over 2.2 million people.