Hamas and Fatah meet in Moscow for talks on Gaza's political reconciliation

Representatives of Hamas and Fatah are set to convene in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the formation of a unified government and rebuilding Gaza, according to reports from Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, citing the Palestinian ambassador.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has confirmed the planned meeting, which comes amid significant political developments within the Palestinian Authority.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh announced the resignation of his government on Monday, a move seen as a strategic step toward fostering broader consensus among Palestinians on political arrangements, particularly in the wake of Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Shtayyeh emphasized the necessity for the Palestinian Authority to assume a more comprehensive role in governing all Palestinian territories, including Gaza. He underscored the need to develop new governmental and political structures to effectively address the challenges in the post-war period.

AP Photo/Nasser Nasser

"We will remain in confrontation with Israel until the establishment of the Palestinian state," Shtayyeh affirmed, signaling a commitment to Palestinian sovereignty.

The resignation of the Shtayyeh government is expected to pave the way for the formation of a new technocratic administration. This transitional government is envisioned to comprise non-partisan professionals and oversee the administration of Gaza following the conflict.

Furthermore, indications from Hamas suggest a willingness to support the establishment of a government independent of any specific Palestinian faction. This temporary arrangement, backed by relevant international stakeholders, aims to facilitate reconstruction efforts in Gaza and lay the groundwork for future elections.