50 Palestinian inmates get released from West Bank prison

About 50 Palestinian inmates on Thursday night were unexpectedly released from the Ofer prison in the West Bank. According to Palestinian reports, they all were arrested after the October 7 attack.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel's security agency Shint Bet on Friday said the prison authorities needed "to make room for detainees with a higher threat level." The Shin Bet spokesperson added that the prisoners were awaiting release in the coming months.

Israel's minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir claimed in a statement issued by his office that "the detainees were not released due to a lack of space in the prisons."

"The decision was a directive from the head of the Shin Bet as a 'gift' for Ramadan," said the right-wing minister. He added that "it is alarming that on the day when two Jews were murdered, the head of the Shin Bet chooses to pay tribute to the murderers, and this is a day after the Shin Bet's request that the administrative detention of a Jewish settler was extended for the second time."

His statement was followed by a reaction from the security services that empashized: "Last week, the IDF and the Shin Bet had to cancel arrests planned for the Ramadan period due to a shortage of prison places due to the war."

Ynet, citing a recent report Public Defender's Office, said that prisoners are kept in inhumane conditions.

Earlier in February, senior Israeli security officials held a covert meeting with their counterparts from the Palestinian Authority (PA), vowing to lower the number of raids in the West Bank ahead of Ramadan, reported The Times of Israel.

