Israeli security services foil Hebron terror cell planning ISIS-inspired bomb attacks

Israeli security forces foiled a terrorist squad which produced 100 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and planned bomb attacks with the assistance of the Islamic State (ISIS), according to a statement released Monday.

The Shin Bet internal security agency conducted the operation jointly with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli police, stating that the operation had thwarted the terror cell last month and four suspects were arrested from the Hebron area.

The arrested men were identified as Murad Marktan, Hasin Marktan, Muhammad Marktan and Ahmed Marktan, all residents of the village Tarkomia. Indictments were filed against them.

The Shin Bet investigation discovered that the four Palestinian men planned to attack Israeli forces in the area and produced 100 IEDs for this purpose. The terror cell’s leader, Murad, was in contact with ISIS personnel to receive training and learned to make the bombs online.

Shin Bet Spokesperson

The squad were also in possession of M16 and Carlo-type weapons, which they planned to use for further attacks. The guns were confiscated during the arrest and all the explosives were detonated by the police bomb squad.

Shin Bet "will continue to act in order to thwart any attempt by terrorist elements operating against the State of Israel, and will work to bring to justice those involved in such actions," the spokesperson concluded in the statement.