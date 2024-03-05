Clashes break out during arrest raid in Nablus area

Israeli special forces raided the Balata camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus Tuesday morning. Around 8:30 a.m. a large force arrived at the camp in order to arrest one wanted terror suspect. Once the Israeli forces were identified, a firefight erupted with local gunmen, who also threw explosives.

The target of the operation was Muhammad Tunji, known locally as Abu Dhara'a, the commander and founder of the Balata Battalion. According to the IDF, Israeli intelligence showed that Abu Dhara'a was plotting a terror attack in the immediate future.

Nicknamed "Al-Zinkalouni", he has become a central figure in the terror infrastructure in Balata over the past year, and has been wanted by Israel for more than four years and was wounded during more than one previous arrest attempt.

The arrest raid came at the tail end of a wider overnight operation across the West Bank, during which a total of 21 suspects were detained. IDF forces also operated in camps near Tulkarem and Jericho, as Israel braces for heightened tensions during Ramadan, which begins next week.

Ramadan, which often sees an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, is feared to be particularly volatile this year amid the ongoing war in Gaza. And Hamas has threatened to further ignite the region, threatening to launch “Ramadan Flood,” a reference to the name it gave the October 7th attacks, "the Al-Aqsa Flood."

Hamas launched a media campaign inciting Israeli Arabs and Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem to escalate violence, and called on them to march on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and stay inside and clash with Israeli forces.

With the war in Gaza entering a less intense phase, and the northern border still simmering, it appears the West Bank has the potential to become Israel's third, most explosive, front.